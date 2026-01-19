Pushpa director Sukumar overwhelmed by love from Japan, says cinema has no borders

Chennai: Acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, best known for directing the pan-Indian blockbuster Pushpa franchise, has expressed gratitude after receiving heartfelt letters from fans in Japan, stating that cinema transcends borders and connects people through emotions.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared a photograph of himself reading letters sent by Japanese fans and described the gesture as deeply humbling. Sukumar said that such expressions of love remind him why he fell in love with storytelling in the first place, adding that cinema knows no boundaries, only emotions. He also thanked Japanese audiences with a heartfelt “Arigato gozaimasu”.

The reaction comes in the wake of the successful Japanese release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit theatres in Japan as Pushpa Kunrin on January 16 to packed houses. The film’s lead star Allu Arjun, who travelled to Japan for the release, received an enthusiastic welcome from fans.

Sharing his experience on social media, Allu Arjun posted videos showcasing the overwhelming response from Japanese audiences and expressed gratitude for the cross-cultural appreciation of Indian cinema. He said he was deeply touched by the love and felt humbled to see Indian films being celebrated internationally.

Earlier, Geek Pictures India, the Japanese distributors of the film, had announced the release on social media, highlighting Pushpa 2’s strong entry into the Japanese market and describing it as Indian cinema’s industry hit spreading “wildfire” across borders.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film follows the journey of Pushpa Raj, a man who rises from adversity to become the head of a powerful syndicate involved in the illegal red sandalwood trade.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, with music released under T-Series, Pushpa 2 is the second instalment in the three-part franchise. The film was released in India on December 5, 2024.