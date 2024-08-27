Live
‘QG Gang War’ starring Jackie Shroff, Priyamani set for Aug 30th release
The action-packed film "QG Gang War," featuring a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, Sunny Leone, and Sara Arjun, is gearing up for a grand release on August 30th. Producer Venugopal has secured the Telugu worldwide distribution rights under the banner of Rushikeshwar Films, with the movie being presented by NTR Srinu.
The trailer launch event for "QG Gang War" was held today, drawing notable industry figures like T Prasanna Kumar, Damodar Prasad, Shivanagu, producer Venugopal, and presenter NTR Srinu. The event's highlight was the launch of the Big Ticket by Prasanna Kumar and Damodar Prasad.
Speaking at the event, producer Venugopal expressed his gratitude to the chief guests for their support. He described the film as a "mass masala commercial entertainer" and expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the movie.
NTR Srinu shared his appreciation for Prasanna Kumar, crediting him as a significant influence in his career. He also praised the film's director, Vivek Kumar Kannan, who has honed his skills under the mentorship of Bala for 15 years. Srinu emphasized the film's unique locations and expressed hope for its success.
T Prasanna Kumar highlighted the film's strong cast and commercial elements, predicting that it would resonate well with audiences. He also praised the music by Shivamani and expressed confidence in the film's prospects.
Damodar Prasad echoed these sentiments, commending the film's trailer and visuals. He wished Venugopal success, expressing hope that "QG Gang War" would be both a critical and commercial hit.