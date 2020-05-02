Quarantine Games: Rakul Preet Singh Rolls Back To Childhood

Punjabi diva Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her lockdown time with her family. This Bollywood lass always stays active on social media and shares her updates. Be it workouts, funny videos or fashion tales, Rakul posts videos on her Instagram page and makes her fans witness her joy.

Amidst the lockdown period, Rakul Preet Singh is staying close to her fans with social media. She already made her quarantine routine and workout videos reach the people and inspired them.

Today, this 'Sarainodu' actress has posted another funny video making us go gaga over her. Rakul made us roll back to childhood with her post… Have a look!









In this video, Rakul is seen playing 'Dog & Bone', 'Kabaddi' and simple 'Chidiya Ud' games with her dear brother Aman. Looking at this video, definitely many of us remembered our childhood, isn't it? Yes!!!

Nowadays mobiles have become everything for kids and elders. But all the 90s kids used to stay outside and close to friends enjoying the outdoor games.

Rakul has made reminisce those days with her video…

Thank You Rakul… We always love you!!! Keep on inspiring us with your videos and encourage the people to stay at home.