Quirky comedy-drama ‘Dear’ trailer entertains with Naga Chaitanya’s voiceover

The much-anticipated Tamil and Telugu film "Dear," starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 11th and 12th, respectively. Directed by Anand Ravichandran, the film promises to offer audiences a delightful blend of quirky humor and heartfelt family drama.

Produced by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthviraj under the banner of Nutmeg Productions Pvt. Ltd., "Dear" has generated significant buzz ahead of its release. The recently unveiled theatrical trailer, featuring a compelling voiceover by actor Naga Chaitanya, offers a glimpse into the unconventional narrative of the film.





The story revolves around a newlywed couple portrayed by GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, whose relationship is tested by the wife's unusual habit of snoring. This unique premise sets the stage for a series of comedic situations and heartfelt moments, promising audiences an entertaining cinematic experience.



Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy's exceptional cinematography captures the essence of the film, while GV Prakash Kumar's background score adds depth to the comedic elements. With high production standards and engaging performances, "Dear" is poised to captivate viewers across Tamil and Telugu audiences.

Distributors Annapurna Studios and Asian Cinemas will ensure the film's wide release in the Andhra and Telangana regions, respectively. Alongside GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film also features a talented ensemble cast including Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, and Nandini.

As anticipation mounts for the release of "Dear," fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the unique storytelling and stellar performances that promise to make this film a standout in the realm of comedy-drama.