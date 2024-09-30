‘Raa Macha Macha’ from ‘Game Changer’: Catchy tune, stunning visual, graceful dance

Megapower Star Ram Charan's upcoming action drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugham, is currently in post-production. Today, the team unveiled the second single, "Raa Macha Macha," living up to the hype set by the teaser released a few days ago.

With Thaman's catchy tunes, stunning visuals by Shankar, and Ram Charan's graceful dance moves, the song has become an instant hit. Anantha Sriram penned the energetic lyrics, while Nakash Aziz lent his voice to the track. The Tamil and Hindi versions of the song, titled "Dum Tu Dhikaja," are also available on YouTube.

The release date of the movie will be announced soon. Game Changer stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, alongside SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Jayaram in key roles. Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling this much-anticipated big-budget project.



