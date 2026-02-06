‘Raakaasaa’ locks April 3 release; makers begin final post-production push

The makers of Raakaasaa have officially announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on April 3, 2026, marking a major milestone for the fantasy-comedy entertainer. Presented by Z Studios and produced under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner, the film is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, with Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal backing the project as producers.

The announcement comes as the film completes its entire shoot and enters the post-production phase. With principal photography fully wrapped, the team is now focused on finalising the edit, music, sound design, and visual treatment, aligning all technical elements toward its planned theatrical release.

The release date was revealed along with a new poster that reflects the film’s imaginative tone and genre positioning. Earlier, the teaser released on YouTube offered audiences a first look into the world of Raakaasaa, establishing its tonal space through a blend of humour, fantasy elements, and moments of tension—without revealing narrative specifics. The makers have followed a gradual promotional strategy, allowing curiosity and anticipation to build organically through selective updates.

Starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles, the film also features a strong ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Aruna Bikshu, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini, and Rohan. The ensemble is expected to play a key role in shaping the film’s humour-driven and fantasy narrative layers.

Technically, the film boasts music by Anudeep Dev, cinematography by Raju Edurolu, and editing by Anwar Ali, with production design by Ramanjaneyulu and art direction by Pulla Vishnu Vardhan. Costumes are supervised by Sandhya Sabbavarapu, while publicity is handled by Beyond Media and digital promotions by Ticket Factory.