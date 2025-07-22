Raashi Khanna comes onboard for ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’; FL released

The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is progressing smoothly in Hyderabad. Despite the actor’s busy political schedule, the film’s production is on track, even as fans eagerly await the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24.

Putting an end to recent speculations, the makers officially announced that actress Raashi Khanna has joined the cast. Alongside the announcement, they unveiled her first-look poster on social media. In the image, Raashi appears cheerful and is seen holding a camera, hinting that she may be portraying an artistic and lively character named Shloka.

She joins Sreeleela, who is already part of the film’s recent shooting schedules. Raashi is currently shooting her portions in the ongoing schedule, which is expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks a much-anticipated reunion between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, who previously collaborated on the 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is targeting a grand release in Summer 2026.