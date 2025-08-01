Raashi Khanna finds the rhythm

Raashi Khanna is turning up the heat ahead of her next release Telusu Kada alongside Siddu Jonnalagadda. The first single from the film, “Mallika Gandha,” has just dropped and is already creating buzz—not just for its catchy vibe but also for Raashi’s stunning presence in the video.

Taking to social media, Raashi treated fans to a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots from the song’s shoot. Dressed in a dazzling golden off-shoulder gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit, she exudes glamour and confidence. Her look, complete with loose wavy hair, radiant makeup, and a bold red lip, perfectly complements the song’s stylish tone.

One standout caption from her post read, “In between chandeliers and chaos, we found the rhythm,” giving a poetic peek into the set’s vibe. Her poised elegance and expressive energy have certainly set the internet abuzz.

Telusu Kada is slated for release on October 17, 2025, and marks another exciting chapter in Raashi’s film journey. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly awaiting her appearance in Ustaad Bhagat Singh opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

With two big releases on the horizon, Raashi Khanna is clearly on a roll—and fans can’t wait to see what she delivers next.