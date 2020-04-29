Raghava Lawrence-Akki's Laxmmi Bomb Release On Disney+ Hotstar?

With the government announcing relaxation of lockdown rules in areas which are not corona hotspots, it sure has brought cheer to citizens. However, malls and theatres may continue to remain shut to avoid spread or resurgence of the deadly virus.

Last Friday, the makers of Kollywood movie Ponmgal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Bhagyaraj and Parthipan decided to release the movie straight on OTT. The decision came in for a lot of backlash from theatre owners association. Yet the producers decided that was the best decision considering the lockdown situation.

Now, we hear that the makers of Kollywood choreographer-cum-director, Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advaani are also considering OTT as a potential option to reach out to the audience. If a report foing the rounds is any indication, then Laxmmi Bomb may be streamed on Disney + Hotstar. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Muni 2 which also starred Raghava Lawrence. Akshay is not a person to let producer suffer losses because of him. Also rural penetration of the movie via OTT may not be possible. So, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb releasing directly on OTT may be bit of a challenge.

The news is based on a report in Mid-day. The makers are yet to officially confirm the news. Stay tuned for updates.