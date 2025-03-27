Raghu Babu in a Fierce Avatar as Mallu

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu's dream project, 'Kannappa', is set to hit theaters on April 25 as one of the biggest summer attractions. Produced by Dr. Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The promotional campaign has intensified as the release date approaches. On Tuesday, the team unveiled a striking new poster featuring Raghu Babu as Mallu. His powerful and furious look hints at an intense action sequence, catching everyone's attention.

Previously released posters featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati Mata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shastri have already captivated audiences. Now, the team is gearing up to release the film's much-awaited trailer.

'Kannappa' will release on April 25 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
















