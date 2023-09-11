Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai

Live
Just In
AR Rahman organised the “Marakkuma Nenjam” concert in Chennai. Allegations arose that the venue had been overbooked, resulting in fans enduring lengthy waits before ultimately leaving in frustration. Unhappy audience turned to social media to express their complaints, criticising Rahman for his association with poorly organised event planners.
Renowned Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, often called the “Mozart of Madras,” finds himself at the center of controversy following a recent event. Rahman organised the “Marakkuma Nenjam” concert in Chennai. Passionate fans of the music maestro eagerly gathered at the venue, armed with valid passes, only to be disappointed as the event management denied them entry. Allegations arose that the venue had been overbooked, resulting in fans enduring lengthy waits before ultimately leaving in frustration. Tragically, the situation escalated into a stampede, causing injuries among attendees.
Unhappy audience turned to social media to express their complaints, criticising Rahman for his association with poorly organised event planners. Some even went so far as to accuse the composer of prioritising financial gain over the safety of his devoted fans.
In addition to these concerns, many attendees lamented the subpar sound quality and the inadequate seating availability at the venue. Despite the mounting criticism, AR Rahman and the event organisers have yet to release any statements addressing the unfortunate incidents that unfolded during the event.