Raj B Shetty transforms into Maveera in coastal drama ‘Karavali’

After winning acclaim for Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye and Toby, Kannada cinema’s powerhouse Raj B Shetty returns in a fierce new avatar for director Gurudatha Ganiga’s upcoming coastal drama Karavali. Set against the visceral backdrop of Karnataka’s shoreline, the film stars Prajwal Devaraj in the lead, with Raj stepping into the intense role of Maveera—an enigmatic, primal character deeply rooted in the traditions of Kambala and coastal folklore.

A recently unveiled poster featuring Raj B Shetty flanked by two massive buffaloes, whip in hand and mud-streaked, has ignited curiosity. Described by Ganiga as “a soul born from the soil,” Maveera represents the cultural and emotional gravity of the region. The director recalls a long pursuit of Raj for the role. “Once Raj saw the footage, he said yes. He didn’t just play Maveera—he lived him.”

The film, tagged “Animal vs Human,” explores the primal tension between tradition, survival, and identity. Themes of loyalty and heritage run deep, making Karavali not just a regional drama, but a story with universal resonance.

Also starring Mitra, Ramesh Indira, and Sampada, the film is backed by VK Film Association and Ganiga Films, with music by Sachin Basrur and cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan. A 2025 release is expected.