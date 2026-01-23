Keerthy Suresh shares nine-hour dubbing day studio snap; fans thrilled

Chennai: National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has now shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her dubbing session for an upcoming project and disclosed that she had been dubbing for nine hours in the day.

Sharing a picture of herself in the dubbing studio on her Instagram stories section, she wrote, “Me at the end of a nine-hour long dubbing day. #AboutYesterday."

The post, her fans feel, underscores her unwavering dedication to multilingual cinema, where she personally dubs in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to infuse authenticity into her roles.

Her dubbing has played an important role in elevating her films. In fact, her dubbing added emotional depth to both the Tamil and Telugu versions of her film 'Mahanati'. It captured Savitri's nuances, contributing to the film's National Award success.

In 'Kalki 2898 AD', she voiced the AI character Bujji across five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and English, earning widespread acclaim. Bujji's humorous and emotional tones caught the attention of audiences, proving her versatility as a voice artiste.

Keerthy's commitment sets her apart in an industry where few actresses dub their own lines across regions.

Fans have much to anticipate from Keerthy's diverse slate. In Telugu, director Ravi Kiran Kola's action-drama 'Rowdy Janardhana' pairs her with Vijay Deverakonda, while in Malayalam, she has Rishi Sivakumar's 'Thottam', a gritty action-adventure that is to release in multiple languages.

'Thottam', in particular, has triggered huge interest as it brings an unprecedented on-screen collaboration between her and action star Antony Varghese (Pepe). This action drama, sources say, will showcase Keerthy Suresh in a never-before-seen avatar, marking her grand return to Malayalam cinema.

Breaking new ground in action filmmaking, 'Thottam' will feature groundbreaking stunt choreography by the internationally acclaimed V Action Design Team led by Muhammad Irfan, celebrated for their dynamic work on 'The Shadow Strays', 'The Raid' franchise, 'Headshot', 'The Night Comes for Us', and 'The Big 4'. This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind milestone in Indian cinema. The film's musical score is composed by National Award-winner Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his powerful soundtracks in Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal.

In Tamil, she plays a lawyer in director Praveen S Vijay's film, which also stars ace director Mysskin. Keerthy has also got a Hindi series called 'Akka', a revenge thriller showcasing her intensity.