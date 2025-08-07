‘Raja Gaadiki’ from ‘Little Hearts’ receives huge applause

Following the success of 90s Middle Class Biopic, actor Mouli Tanuj returns to the big screen alongside Ambajipeta Marriage Band star Shivani Nagaram in the upcoming romantic entertainer Little Hearts. Directed by Sai Marthand and produced by Aditya Hasan under ETV Win Originals, the film is all set for a grand theatrical release on September 12, with Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati backing the project.

The first song, Raja Gaadiki, was launched at a vibrant event and received a huge applause. Composer Sinjith Yerramilli brings a catchy and emotional soundscape to the film, with vocals by Javed Ali and lyrics by Purna Chari.

Speaking at the launch, Shivani shared her excitement: “After a long wait post Ambajipeta, I finally found a script full of energy and depth.” Mouli Tanuj described the film as “entertaining and exciting,” praising the collaboration with Shivani and Sinjith.

Director Sai Marthand called Mouli the “first believer” in the project, while Aditya Hasan expressed confidence in the film’s emotional connect and audience appeal. ETV Win’s Sai Krishna noted the film's one-year milestone since 90s Biopic, calling it a “full value entertainer.”

With a nostalgic college romance at its heart, Little Hearts promises laughter, love, and plenty of social media-worthy moments this festive season.