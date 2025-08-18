Rajamouli launches ‘Rao Bahadur’ glimpse

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment proudly present acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha’s new film, ‘Rao Bahadur’, featuring the versatile Satya Dev in the lead role. Best known for his critically acclaimed films ‘C/o Kancharapalem’ and ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’, Venkatesh Maha now delves into an evocative psychological drama that promises to push the boundaries of Telugu cinema. Produced in collaboration with two of the industry’s most successful banners—A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments— ‘Rao Bahadur’ is already making waves. The title and first-look poster have struck a chord with audiences. Today, ace director SS Rajamouli unveiled a compelling new video titled ‘Not Even A Teaser’, offering a captivating glimpse into the world of the film.

Set against the backdrop of a crumbling aristocracy, the story follows a reclusive protagonist who lives in isolation within an aging mansion. He believes himself to be cursed—not by a typical spirit, but by the very embodiment of doubt itself. This demon of doubt looms over his existence, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. The video subtly teases fragments of his past, including a mysterious love story that seems to hold deeper emotional and psychological layers.

A parallel narrative unfolds through the lens of a police investigation, where probing questions only deepen the ambiguity and intrigue, suggesting that the strange occurrences are just the beginning of something far more unsettling.

Stylistically, the film feels like visual poetry. With his distinct narrative voice, Venkatesh Maha once again showcases his flair for storytelling—blending drama, psychological thrills, and dark humour with poetic elegance.

Satya Dev delivers a powerhouse performance, portraying a character that spans multiple timelines—from youthful innocence to aged wisdom. With strikingly different looks and a deeply immersive portrayal, he brings immense depth and nuance to the role. The teaser also introduces other main characters played by Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, and Anand Bharathi.

Cinematographer Kartik Parmar and composer Smaran Sai elevates the narrative with their artistic finesse. Rohan Singh’s production design impresses with its authenticity and attention to detail, while the overall production values reflect a grand cinematic vision.

The ‘Not Even A Teaser’ video has successfully sparked intrigue and anticipation, offering just a taste of the layered storytelling to come. ‘Rao Bahadur’ is slated for a global release in Summer 2026, in Telugu with subtitles in multiple languages.