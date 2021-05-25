Rajamouli's father with Ranveer Singh?

The expectations are super high on this project. We can expect that the movie is going to be a pan-Indian high-budget film and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in grabbing the attention of the audience. It seems like the entire story of the film is going to be from the point of view of Sita and is going to narrate Ramayana in a completely different perception. Now, an interesting update about the film is that the makers are considering Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh to play Ravana's role in the film. Ranveer Singh who already has experience of playing a bad guy in epic movies like 'Padmaavat' is likely to play Ravana in this film. Also, the makers are planning to get Bollywood heroine Kareena Kapoor or Alia Bhatt to play the role of Sita in the film.

We already know that Saif Ali Khan is playing Ravana's role in young Rebel Star Prabhas's 'Aadi Purush' movie in which Deepika is going to play the role of Sita. We have to wait and see which star cast is this movie going to feature.