Rajendra Prasad’s foul language spark outrage; actor’s image at risk

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad has found himself in the middle of a growing controversy after making inappropriate remarks during SV Krishna Reddy’s birthday celebration event. His comments involving comedian Ali, actresses Nirosha and Roja, and actor Murali Mohan raised eyebrows and quickly drew criticism from fans and the industry alike. Particularly, his reference to Ali gained widespread attention on social media.

Rather than offering an apology, Rajendra Prasad added fuel to the fire by defending his remarks at a later event. “If you do not understand me, that is your fate. I cannot help it. If you find fault with me, it shows your upbringing,” he said — a statement that left many disappointed and offended.

While the actor had previously apologized for earlier incidents, including a controversial comment about cricketer David Warner and the Pushpa film team, this time he chose not to, prompting further backlash. Observers believe his frustration is now being misdirected at the very audience that has supported him over decades.

Comedian Ali released a video urging the public to be understanding, explaining that Rajendra Prasad may be acting out due to emotional distress following the recent loss of his daughter. Despite these appeals, insiders suggest the actor is ignoring advice to remain composed at public events.

If this pattern continues, many fear Rajendra Prasad’s long-earned respect could erode. For someone of his stature, self-reflection and sensitivity to public sentiment are vital to preserving his legacy.