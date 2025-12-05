Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab A11 in India: A Sleek and Refined Tablet for Everyday Use

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today unveiled the Galaxy Tab A11, a tablet that brings together immersive entertainment, smooth performance and versatility for users across age groups.

Galaxy Tab A11 comes with an 8.7" display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering an unparalleled viewing and smooth scrolling experience in any lighting condition—whether you are browsing the web, catching up on social media, or streaming your favourite shows. The Galaxy Tab A11 also features Dolby-engineered dual speakers that deliver rich, multidimensional audio, perfect for movies, music, or video calls.

Powered by a 6nm-based octa-core processor, Galaxy Tab A11 delivers fast and power-efficient performance, ideal for seamless multitasking. It also packs a 5100mAh battery that supports long sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge-watching.

Galaxy Tab A11 comes with a 5MP front camera for sharper, clearer video calls. Whether you are catching up with family or collaborating with your team, the enhanced clarity lets you see every expression in lifelike detail.

Available in classic Gray and Silver, Galaxy Tab A11 offers up to 8GB of memory, enabling fast and seamless multitasking. It also comes with 128GB of storage, providing plenty of space for large files. Additionally, users can expand the storage up to 2 TB with a microSD card.

Price and Availability:

Galaxy Tab A11 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.