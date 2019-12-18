Rajinikanth To Play Transgender in Marathi Film?

Superstar Rajinikanth is waiting for the release of his next titled Darbar. Fans have already declared the movie a hit and there are innumerable fan-made posters of the movie. The Thalaiva movie's audio release function was recently held in Chennai while the Darbar trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai.

Addressing the media, the Tamil superstar said, he has a desire to play a transgender in a marathi film. For the uninitiated, Maathi happens to be the mother tongue of Rajinikanth whose birth name was Shivairao Gaekwad.

We already told you that Rajini will be seen in the role of a cop in Darbar. Rajini has thanked director Murugadoss for the role as the Thalaivar will don a khakee after a long time on the big screen. Rajini's character is named Aditya Arunachalam in the movie.

Elaborating on his desire, Rajini says that playing such a role will be a challenge. Parts of Darbar were shot in Mumbai and Rajini is said to have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of shooting in the country's financial capital, Mumbai.

Darbar is slated to hit theatres around Sankranti 2020 and will ve a festive treat for the South audience. The film features Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Pratheik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. Anirudh Ravichander has worked the music in Darbar. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Before we sign off, let me share a little trivia about superstar Rajinikanth. Did you know that Rajinikanth was a bus conductor for BTS in Bangalore (Hanumanthanagar area) before he took off to Madras to become a actor?