Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ gets U/A certificate from censor
Superstar Rajinikanth’s next theatrical release is “Jailer.” The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of “Kolamaavu Kokila” fame. Three songs have been released till now, and “Kaavaalaa” is a huge chartbuster among them. Tamanna is paired up alongside Superstar in this film.
The latest update is that the film has completed its censor formalities. The CBFC panel issued a U/A certificate to this Rajini starrer. With this, Jailer completed all the formalities and is all set to open in cinemas on August 10th, 2023.
The film will release in Telugu as well on the same day. Jailer has the cameos of Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar. Apart from main cast, this biggie features Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in other key roles. “Jailer” is produced by Sun Pictures and has its music rendered by Anirudh Ravichander.