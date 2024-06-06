Rajinikanth's ‘Vettaiyan’ sets release date for Dussehra, gear up for a box office battle with Jr NTR's ‘Devara’

Thalaiva fans, rejoice! Rajinikanth's highly anticipated action entertainer, ‘Vettaiyan,’ has a confirmed release date. The film will hit theaters worldwide on October 10th, coinciding with the festive occasion of Dussehra. This exciting news comes straight from the superstar himself, who recently completed shooting his portions for the movie.



Rajinikanth's spiritual journey to the Himalayas took an interesting turn when he interacted with saints there. While details of their conversations remain private, one revelation sent fans into a frenzy - the official release date of ‘Vettaiyan.’ A video of Rajinikanth announcing the Dussehra release has gone viral, much to the delight of his audience.



But wait, there's more! Rajinikanth also shared a thrilling update on his upcoming project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting for their film, ‘Coolie,’ is set to commence on June 10th.



‘Vettaiyan’ promises to be a larger-than-life experience, releasing not only in Tamil but also in Telugu. This festive season will witness another big-ticket release - Jr NTR's ‘Devara’ - also slated for an October 10th premiere. With a budget of a whopping 300 crores, ‘Devara’ is gearing up for a pan-Indian release.



This festive season is shaping up to be a box office battle royale between the legendary Rajinikanth and the energetic NTR. Vettaiyan's Telugu release might face competition for theaters from ‘Devara,’ while Devara's Tamil release will put it head-to-head with Rajini's film in Tamil Nadu. It will be fascinating to see how these two titans of Indian cinema fare at the box office.



Directed by the acclaimed TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bheem fame, ‘Vettaiyan’ boasts a stellar cast. The film brings together Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan with the powerhouses of South Indian cinema - Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. The leading ladies include Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. Laika Productions has bankrolled this mega-project with a budget of around 200 crores.



NTR's ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, marks their reunion after the blockbuster Janatha Garage. This film also boasts a fresh pairing, with Janhvi Kapoor making her Tollywood debut as the heroine. Interestingly, ‘Devara’ is planned as a two-part series, with NTR portraying a powerful leader fighting for the rights of coastal communities.



Adding another layer of intrigue, both ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘Devara’ will feature music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. This festive season, moviegoers are in for a treat with two high-octane films and the electrifying music of Anirudh. Buckle up, cinema lovers, because Dussehra 2024 promises to be a cinematic spectacle!





