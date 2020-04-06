Rajiv Kanakala's sister passes away in Hyderabad

Popular actor Rajiv Kanakala's sister Sri Lakshmi Kanakala passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to cancer.

A pall of gloom descended in Kanakala's family with the death of Sri Lakshmi. Sri Lakshmi is a known face to the small screen audience as she acted in several TV serials such as Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Ruthu Geetham, Super Mom and several others. She was survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao, a senior journalist, two daughters- Prerna and Ragaleena.

Sri Lakshmi is the only daughter of popular director Devadas Kanakala who passed away in August 2019 and is the younger sister of actor Rajiv Kanakala. Sri Lakshmi made her TV debut with her father's TV show Rajasekhara Charitra.