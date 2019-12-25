Rakshit Shetty Breaks Silence On Breakup With Rashmika Mandanna

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika was the It couple after Kannada movie Kirit Party became a cult hit in Sandalwood. The film was also remade in Telugu with Nikhil in the lead role. The Tollywood movie was named Kiraak Party but became a box office debacle.

Now, back to Sandalwood Simple Star Rakshit Shetty who is gearing up for the release of his Avane Srimannarayana being directed by Sachin Ravi. The film has raised a lot of expectations as it is being released in languages other than Kannada but on different dates.

In one of the promotional events in Chennai, Rakshit Shetty was made to talk about his ex-girlfriend and co-star Rashmika Mandanna who is now the most sought after actress down South. The two were engaged to be married but broke up which saddened their fans. The reason for their going separate ways not known. Both the actors wished to maintain silence over the issue. Now, Rakshit Shetty seems to have broken his silence over his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna.

During his Chennai press conference, one of the reporters asked him about his life after a breakup with Rashmika and he said there is life beyond love and life is the greatest gift. One has to handle such small hiccups and move on in life. He also said that he understood Rashmika's big dreams and wished her luck for her career.