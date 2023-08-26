Raktabeej teaser launched today

Windows Productions --- loved by its audiences for content-driven cinema --- is bringing its biggest film till date this Puja. Presented by Windows and Sanjay Agarwal, RAKTABEEJ, as it is titled, is a taut thriller and a first of its kind by renowned director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Inspired by the Burdwan blast in 2014, which shook up Bengal and also the nation, the film is about the homecoming of a man, who holds an important portfolio, and how an accidental blast in a firecracker unit unveils a bigger threat to his life. Today, Windows Productions released the teaser of the film, marking the countdown to Durga Puja 2023.

Padma Bhushan recipient Victor Banerjee, who is known to have worked with Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shyam Benegal, is playing the lead in the film, which also stars Anasua Majumdar, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Kanchan Mallick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Satyam Bhattacharya, Debasish Mondal, Devlina Kumar and others.

On 2 October 2014, which coincided with Mahashtami that year, an explosion took place in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan. Locals informed the police, who sprang into immediate action. When the police arrived, two women inside the building stopped them from entering, threatening to blow up the building and destroyed several documents and evidence. They were arrested and the police recovered more than 50 improvised explosive devices in that house.

“Raktabeej is our first directorial to release in Puja and we are supremely excited. The film unfolds in the backdrop of Durga Puja and for us, even the shoot was a celebration of sorts. The teaser shows some glimpses of the film. Each frame has a story to tell --- it’s connected to the mystery that the film deals with. Both Didi (Nandita Roy) and I can’t wait to unravel the mystery on the big screen,” said Shiboprosad.

Mimi Chakraborty, on her part, said, “Raktabeej has been one of the most challenging films for me. This is my third film with the director duo. But I must say, this one is the best scripts I ever received from Windows till date. Everyone worked very hard for this one. I enjoyed doing all the stunts by myself and also, Abir has been very supportive all through. We have given our best, I hope everyone likes it.”