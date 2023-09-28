Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta come together for comedy film

Actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta are teaming up for an upcoming film which will be helmed by Ashish Shukla. Ashish is known for his work on the Hindi-language crime thriller streaming series ‘Undekhi’.

A well placed source has shared that the cameras will start rolling on the film during the end leg of October and the film will be shot in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Talking about the same, the source informed, “It is a very differently set comedy and it is super exciting since both are good performers. The film will be going on floors in October end. They will be shooting for it in and around Mumbai. The film will be directed by Ashish Shukla, whose recent work ‘Undekhi’ received much praise."

The source further mentioned, “Rakul has been doing some great work headlining good projects and this film too will be a treat for her fans. Apart from this, the sequel of ‘De De Pyaar De’ with Ajay Devgn is also in pipeline for her."

On the other hand, Neena Gupta has been doing very interesting work, one of her shows released today itself. Even otherwise, she has been making headlines with her opinions and anecdotes. The details with regards to the story of the yet-to-be-titled film are currently under the wraps and the makers will soon make a formal announcement with regards to the same.