Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Back Injury

Aactor Rakul Preet Singh recently shared news about a back injury she sustained during a workout. In a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories, she revealed that she has been bedridden for the past six days. She expects to recover fully within a week.

On October 5, while attempting an 80 kg deadlift without a back brace, Rakul experienced a back spasm. Despite the injury, she continued her workout and kept up with her work commitments. This decision worsened her pain. By October 10, just before her birthday, the discomfort became severe, leading her to strict bed rest.

In her Instagram update, Rakul admitted, “I did something very stupid. I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm; kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury.” She expressed her struggle with rest, stating, “I’ve been in bed for the last six days, and I think it’ll take another week or so for me to fully recover.”

While she remains hopeful for a quicker recovery, Rakul shared an important message with her followers: “Please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push.” She also reflected on her experience, saying, “I thought my mind was stronger than my body, but it doesn’t always work like that.”

Rakul expressed gratitude for the supportive messages she has received. She reassured her fans, “I will bounce back stronger.”

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in ‘Indian 2,’ starring Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, directed by S Shankar. She will next appear in ‘Indian 3,’ which is currently in post-production. Additionally, she is set to star in ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, which is still under production.