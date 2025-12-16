Kalyanam Shiva Srinivasa Rao is new chief of AP SPHCL

Anantapur: TC Varun, the Joint Anantapuram District President of the Janasena Party and Chairman of AHUDA, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Kalyanam Shiva Srinivasa Rao as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Police Housing Corporation.

The ceremony was held on Monday at the AP SPHCL office in Prime Hill Crest, Mangalagiri.

On this occasion, Varun extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kalyanam Shiva Srinivasa Rao for assuming the chairmanship.

He presented him with a bouquet and a memento and felicitated him with a shawl. Varun emphasized that Kalyanam Shiva Srinivasa Rao would run the Police Housing Corporation in a manner that reflects the vision of State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Janasena State General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, City President Podili Baburao, and others participated in the programme.