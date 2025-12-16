AMC Kurnool invites EOIs for cold storage project

Kurnool: The Agricultural Market Committee (AMC), Kurnool, has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from eligible individuals and firms for the completion and operation of a Cold Storage facility under the Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model, market yard secretary R Jayalakshmi said.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, she informed that the project has already been sanctioned and nearly 40 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

She stated that interested agencies are required to submit their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) along with EOIs, highlighting their technical expertise, financial capacity, and experience in operating similar infrastructure projects. The proposals received by the Agricultural Market Committee will be scrutinised and forwarded to the Government for final approval and allotment of the work as per norms. Jayalakshmi further said that the proposed cold storage facility would strengthen post-harvest infrastructure in the market yard and benefit farmers andtraders by reducing wastage and improving storage capacity. She added that interested parties may visit the Agricultural Market Committee office, Kurnool, during working hours on all working days for further details, or contact N.K. Kishan Reddy, Senior Assistant, at 9701488029 or 08518-257536 for clarifications.