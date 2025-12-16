IPL 2026 Mini Auction: KKR, CSK Hold the Cards as Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer Emerge as Top Big-Money Targets

Abu Dhabi: The IPL 2026 mini auction has entered a decisive phase, with franchises now clearly divided between big spenders and teams operating on limited budgets. With substantial purses still intact, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to dictate the pace of the auction, while a handful of marquee players are emerging as strong contenders for the highest bids of the day.

Teams with Maximum Spending Power

KKR currently possess the strongest financial position, holding a massive ₹64.3 crore purse with 13 slots remaining, including six overseas positions. Their flexibility places them in pole position to trigger bidding wars for premium players.

CSK follow closely with ₹43.4 crore remaining and nine open slots, four of which are overseas. Known for their calculated yet decisive auction strategy, CSK are well-placed to make one major splash if the right player fits their plans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹25.5 crore) retain an outside chance of a big bid, while Lucknow Super Giants (₹22.95 crore) and Delhi Capitals (₹21.8 crore) are expected to take a more balanced approach, spreading their funds across multiple signings.

At the other end of the spectrum, Mumbai Indians have exhausted their purse completely, despite having five slots left, while Punjab Kings, with just ₹1 crore, are effectively out of contention for marquee names.

Players Likely to Attract the Highest Bids

With team needs and purse sizes now clear, attention has shifted to the players most likely to command premium prices.

Cameron Green stands out as the frontrunner to emerge as the auction’s most expensive buy. The Australian all-rounder’s rare ability to influence matches with both bat and ball, coupled with his age and IPL experience, makes him a long-term investment for teams seeking balance. With multiple franchises capable of bidding aggressively, Green is expected to push into the ₹20–25 crore range, the highest bracket of the auction.

Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer is tipped to trigger a fierce bidding battle. His versatility at the top order and proven IPL pedigree make him a valuable asset for several teams. He is expected to attract bids in the ₹15–20 crore range, particularly from franchises prioritising Indian core strength.

Another Indian name in focus is Ravi Bishnoi. Quality Indian leg-spinners remain a scarce commodity, and Bishnoi’s consistency in T20 cricket places him firmly among the top-value picks. Teams looking to strengthen their bowling without using an overseas slot are likely to push his price significantly upward.

Overseas power-hitters and specialists are also in demand. Liam Livingstone, with his explosive batting and flexibility across roles, remains a sought-after option, while Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is expected to draw strong interest as teams look for reliable death-over specialists.

Mumbai Indians’ Early Closure

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have already shut shop in the auction, having spent their entire purse early. With zero funds remaining and five slots still open, MI’s approach once again reflects their long-standing philosophy of locking in a strong playing XI early and relying on internal scouting and minimum-base-price options to complete the squad.

What Lies Ahead

As the auction progresses, the biggest bidding wars are expected to revolve around multi-skill all-rounders and elite Indian talents. With KKR and CSK holding significant financial leverage, the likelihood of a ₹20-crore-plus signing remains strong, setting the stage for a dramatic final stretch of the IPL 2026 mini auction.