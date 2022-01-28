Ram Charan's speech at 'Good Luck Sakhi' event draws attention

Actor Ram Charan, who attended the pre-release event, spoke highly of 'Good Luck Sakhi'. He stated that the sports drama is not a small film, but a big-ticket movie, which has all the talented craftsmen, who are National Award Winners.

Ram graced the event as the chief guest, and appreciated the young producers Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra for funding this sports drama.

Speaking about the director, Nagesh Kukunoor, the 'Magadheera' actor called Nagesh, a pioneer who opened International content to Indian movies. Ram Charan also appreciated Keerthy Suresh for her efforts. He mentioned that Keerthy has done a great job, as she has put extra effort into the Rayalaseema's Chittoor dialect in 'Good Luck Sakhi'. He wished the 'Mahanati' actress to do much more content-oriented movies in the future. The pre-release event was held at Hotel Park Hyatt, Hyderabad.

The entire team of 'Good Luck Sakhi' heaped praises on Ram Charan for attending their pre-release event, as Chiranjeevi missed attending the event due to his health conditions.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, had spoken at the event, and thanked the entire team for trusting that she could pull off this role in 'Good Luck Sakhi'.

The sports drama 'Good Luck Sakhi' is all set to hit the screens on Friday.