Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation Explores Colonial Injustice, Streaming on Sony LIV from March 7

Sony LIV has unveiled the teaser for The Waking of a Nation, a compelling new historical drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The show, set to premiere on March 7, delves into the lesser-explored aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, blending courtroom drama with a gripping narrative on colonial injustice.

Starring Taaruk Raina as Kantilal Sahni, a lawyer caught in the web of the British Empire’s deceit, the series explores his battle against the Hunter Commission’s attempts to distort history. Alongside him are his childhood friends—Ali Allahbaksh (Sahil Mehta), Hari Singh Aulakh (Bhawsheel Singh), and Poonam (Nikita Dutta), who despite their ideological differences, unravel a conspiracy that could change their fate.

Ram Madhvani, known for his nuanced storytelling in Aarya and Neerja, expressed his deep interest in colonialism and historical narratives. “Questions of cultural and social colonization have always intrigued me. I wanted to craft a story that not only sheds light on our past but also resonates with our present,” he shared.

Produced under Ram Madhvani Films and co-written by Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Alex Reece and Paul McEwan. The Waking of a Nation promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of truth, justice, and resilience.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the intense courtroom drama and the personal struggles of its protagonists. Fans can catch The Waking of a Nation exclusively on Sony LIV from March 7.