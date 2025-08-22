Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King Taluka’ locks Nov 28 release date

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film has already captured attention with its quirky title and impactful promotional content, sparking strong anticipation among moviegoers.

The title teaser, which presented Ram as an ardent movie lover, received a roaring response, while the first single Nuvvunte Chaley turned into an instant chartbuster. Composed by the lively duo Vivek & Mervin, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and written by Ram himself, the track went viral, further amplifying the film’s hype.

Building on this momentum, the makers have now confirmed the global theatrical release date—Andhra King Taluka will hit screens on November 28. The announcement poster features Ram in a vibrant and stylish look, radiating confidence and energy, perfectly setting the stage for a grand festive release.

The film pairs Ram with Bhagyashri Borse, while Kannada superstar Upendra appears in a significant role as a celebrated film star. The supporting cast boasts Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

Backed by top-notch technicians including cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer Avinash Kolla, the film promises a visually rich and entertaining experience. With the release date locked, the team is now set to launch an extensive promotional drive worldwide.