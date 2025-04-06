Live
- ‘He should have left a long while back’: Rashid Latif on MS Dhoni's IPL future
- Billie Jean King Cup in India will give youngsters exposure to high quality tennis, says Ankita Raina
- IPL 2025: Bumrah available for selection for MI-RCB game at Wankhede Stadium, says Jayawardene
- IPL 2025: Chahal calls Shreyas Iyer 'open minded' skipper, says he listens to everyone's advice
- ‘This is Pakistan’s lowest level in cricket’, says former captain Rashid Latif
- PM Modi will visit on April 14 to give big gift: Haryana CM
- Tributes paid to seventh Nizam on birth anniversary
- Use tech to meet green fodder deficit: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh
- IPL 2025: KKR batter Rinku Singh recalls journey from humble beginnings to India international
- Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning side gave birth to T20 cricket, says PM Modi
‘Ramam- The Rise of Akira’ gets announced on Sri Rama Navami
On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Chitralayam Studios head Venu Donepudi unveiled his ambitious new project Ramam, a pan-India film that...
On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Chitralayam Studios head Venu Donepudi unveiled his ambitious new project Ramam, a pan-India film that carries the intriguing tagline “The Rise of Akira.” The film promises to present a heroic tale inspired by the ideals and valor of Lord Rama, drawing parallels between the mythological journey and a modern-day warrior’s rise.
The story follows a fearless warrior whose journey, echoing the dharmic path of Lord Rama, is yet to be portrayed on the Indian screen. Set on a grand scale, Ramam aims to blend mythology with contemporary themes, offering a fresh narrative deeply rooted in Indian tradition.
Introducing Lokamanya, a young and passionate filmmaker who has previously worked with leading directors, Venu Donepudi expressed confidence in his vision and direction. The film will be produced on a large budget, maintaining international production standards and visual appeal.
Speaking at the launch, Donepudi said, “Sri Rama’s name is a guiding force for humanity. With Ramam, we aim to reflect the essence of Rama Rajya in today’s context. It’s a story that has never been told before.” The title and motion poster were unveiled as part of the festivities, with pre-production underway and filming scheduled to begin soon.