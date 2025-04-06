‘Ramam- The Rise of Akira’ gets announced on Sri Rama Navami

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Chitralayam Studios head Venu Donepudi unveiled his ambitious new project Ramam, a pan-India film that carries the intriguing tagline “The Rise of Akira.” The film promises to present a heroic tale inspired by the ideals and valor of Lord Rama, drawing parallels between the mythological journey and a modern-day warrior’s rise.

The story follows a fearless warrior whose journey, echoing the dharmic path of Lord Rama, is yet to be portrayed on the Indian screen. Set on a grand scale, Ramam aims to blend mythology with contemporary themes, offering a fresh narrative deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

Introducing Lokamanya, a young and passionate filmmaker who has previously worked with leading directors, Venu Donepudi expressed confidence in his vision and direction. The film will be produced on a large budget, maintaining international production standards and visual appeal.

Speaking at the launch, Donepudi said, “Sri Rama’s name is a guiding force for humanity. With Ramam, we aim to reflect the essence of Rama Rajya in today’s context. It’s a story that has never been told before.” The title and motion poster were unveiled as part of the festivities, with pre-production underway and filming scheduled to begin soon.