Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry

Ramesh Studios, the latest addition to the vibrant film industry in Telangana, was officially inaugurated today in OU Colony, Manikonda. The grand opening ceremony took place above Sampoorna Supermarket, with several prominent figures from the film and political circles in attendance.

The inauguration was led by Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who officially opened Ramesh Studios alongside the state-of-the-art DI Suite. The event also saw the opening of several other key facilities within the studio. The dubbing theater was unveiled by Damodar Prasad, President of the Telugu Film Producers Council and Secretary of the Film Chamber. Meanwhile, the editing room was inaugurated by Aleru MLA and Government Whip BeerlaIlayya. Telangana Film Chamber Secretary Anupama Reddy was responsible for cutting the ribbon for the second suite.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including Manikonda Municipal Chairman Narendra, Federation President &Chatrapuri President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, Nalgonda DCMS Chairman Bolla Venkata Reddy, and various councilors and film industry figures, making the event a significant success. The opening of Ramesh Studios is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the infrastructure and opportunities within the Telugu film industry.