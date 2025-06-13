Rana Daggubati reflects on pan-india cinema and cultural roots

With Rana Naidu 2 gearing up for release on June 13, actor-producer Rana Daggubati is actively promoting the second season of the hit Netflix series. During a recent interview, the actor shared his candid views on the ongoing discourse around North vs. South industries and the evolution of pan-Indian cinema.

Addressing the often-discussed divide between regional film industries, Rana remarked, “If all of us decide to move to one place and work from there, we will become one industry overnight. There will be no problem. But we speak different languages across the nation, and it is hard to communicate.”

He further elaborated on how the pursuit of pan-India appeal has affected storytelling at the regional level, particularly in Telugu cinema. “In order to go pan-India, we lost some roots and culture within our Telugu space. Now, not every film has to be pan-Indian. We decided to make films with a culture limited to the Telugu space,” he explained, suggesting a conscious return to native narratives that resonate deeply with local audiences.

Highlighting India’s diverse yet unified entertainment landscape, Rana added, “India has Unity in Diversity.

The entertainment industry reflects the same—that we can exist anywhere but still impress others. What we should aid each other in is distribution, technology, and mechanism patterns.”

As Rana Naidu 2 inches closer to its premiere, Rana’s grounded perspective reaffirms his belief in the power of regional stories while embracing collaboration and innovation across industries.