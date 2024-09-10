Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are teaming up for a much-anticipated multilingual film titled “Kaantha.” Rana's Spirit Media and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films will jointly produce the movie, with Dulquer Salmaan taking on a lead role unlike any he has played before. The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, known for his unique storytelling style.

The official launch of “Kaantha” took place in Hyderabad, where renowned actor Venkatesh gave the inaugural clap, marking the start of the film’s journey. Several notable industry figures attended the event to celebrate the occasion. The makers have also announced that the regular shoot has officially begun.

Set in 1950s Madras, “Kaantha” explores the complex dynamics of human relationships and the societal changes during a pivotal historical era. The film promises to showcase an emotional narrative, with intriguing characters that resonate with audiences across regions.

Actress BhagyashriBorse has been cast as the female lead, while Samuthirakani will play a key role. Dani Sanchez Lopez has been roped in for cinematography, and Jhanu will compose the music.

“Kaantha” is expected to release in multiple South Indian languages, aiming to reach a wide audience. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this collaborating between two powerhouse actors will unfold on the big screen.



