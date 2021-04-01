Rashmika Mandanna becomes every brands choice

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has become the talk of the town before making her debut in Bollywood and Kollywod. The actress' happy-go-lucky vibe and the ability to connect with the audience had made her a hot property in brands circuit.

A source close to the actress shares, "Rashmika has been on a roll with the brands. She has been endorsing some of the leading. A-league brands, from almost all types. From lifestyle brands to fashion brands to technology brands, Rashmika has become the face of all. Her Pan-India popularity is an added advantage, making her the brands' favourite. She has recently signed up on a global food chain brand, making her brand endorsements panning out to all industries. Her massive reach and the ability to connect effortlessly is what make top brands attracted to her."

Her charismatic approach and effortless connection with viewers across the nation is something that makes attract top brands to her. The actress has won millions of hearts with films like "Chalo", "Dear Comrade", "Geetha Govindam" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru".

Her Bollywood debut with "Mission Majnu", alongside Sidharth Malhotra is in process. She is also all set to make her Kollywood debut with "Sulthan" opposite Karthi which will release on April 2.