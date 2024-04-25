Rashmika Mandanna Joins Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the Shoot for 'Kubera’

Rashmika Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu cinema, is gracing the screens with a variety of exciting projects. She's starring alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the highly anticipated film ‘Kubera,’ while also working on ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘The Girlfriend.’

The filming of ‘Kubera’ is in full swing, with Rashmika recently joining the crew in Mumbai. This schedule will focus on capturing important scenes with her character. The movie was previously filmed in Bangkok, and now the team has set up shop in Mumbai to shoot some key moments in a slum setting.



Directed by Shekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ tackles the social and economic inequalities that plague our society. The first look poster, released recently, has already sparked excitement among fans. It's also been reported that Rashmika's role will be a significant departure from her previous characters, marking a new direction in her acting career.



Adding to the star power, Akkineni Nagarjuna takes on a pivotal role in the film. Fans are thrilled to see him back in a powerful cop character after a long absence.



With music by Devi Sri Prasad and production by Sunil Narang and Pushkur Rammohan Rao, ‘Kubera’ promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, presented by Sonali Narang. Get ready to see Rashmika Mandanna shine in a fresh and impactful role!

