Rashmika Mandanna takes Western Australia by Storm

Move over wanderlust queens, there's a new style icon in town, and her name is Rashmika Mandanna! The talented actress is gracing the cover of Travel + Leisure magazine, and her stunning photoshoot is leaving jaws on the floor.

Rashmika is serving up some serious fashion inspiration in the magazine, effortlessly rocking everything from breezy yellow bralettes perfect for summer vacations to elegant gowns exuding pure sophistication. The images released so far capture her amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Western Australia, and it's safe to say she looks absolutely mesmerizing in every frame.

From sunshiney gowns to flirty bralettes, Rashmika is owning every shade of yellow and proving why she's a style icon to watch out for.

This photoshoot couldn't have come at a better time, as fans eagerly await the release of "Pushpa: The Rule" on August 15th. With Rashmika gracing the cover of Travel + Leisure magazine and gearing up for the action-packed sequel alongside Allu Arjun, it's safe to say we're in for a double dose of excitement.



