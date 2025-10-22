Rashmika’s ‘Maisa’ new poster fuels excitement

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to surprise fans with her most intense and powerful role yet in the upcoming Pan-India action drama Maisa. Directed by Ravindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Maisa is being mounted on a grand scale and promises to be a gripping emotional action thriller.

The makers recently unveiled a special poster that features Rashmika in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar. The striking poster has instantly gone viral across social media, fueling excitement for the film’s first glimpses, which are set to be released soon.

Set against the vibrant yet rugged backdrop of the Gond tribes, Maisa is said to blend raw emotion with high-octane action, showcasing Rashmika in a completely transformative role. The actress, known for her charm and versatility, appears ready to redefine her on-screen image with this action-packed, female-led narrative.

The technical team behind Maisa adds further weight to the project. Jakes Bejoy, known for his gripping background scores, is composing the music. Cinematographer Shreyas P Krishna, who previously worked on Suriya’s Retro, handles the visuals, while Andy Long — the celebrated action choreographer from Kalki 2898 AD — is crafting the film’s dynamic fight sequences.