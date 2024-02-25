Raveena soaks up some sunshine in Tadoba

Bollywood's timeless beauty from the 90s, Raveena Tandon, delighted her fans on Sunday by sharing a breathtaking series of photographs that exuded grace and elegance under the warm sunshine.

The actress, recently seen as Indrani Kothari in the web show ‘Karmma Calling,’ took to Instagram to share mesmerizing pictures from her recent visit to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, a wildlife sanctuary in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The photos were captured in a picturesque garden with a beautiful pool and trees providing a scenic backdrop. Raveena adorned a stunning yellow ethnic Anarkali suit paired with a matching dupatta for the occasion.

Complementing her outfit, she opted for pink nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blushed cheeks. Raveena's hair was neatly tied in a styled bun, and she accessorized her look with yellow jhumkas and juttis.

The series of photos showcased Raveena dancing in the garden and striking candid poses. Accompanying the visuals, she captioned the post with a line from the song ‘O Maahi’ by Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’: “Sunshine and happiness..... grab it wherever you find it.. even if it's fleeting..”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon witnessing Raveena’s graceful snaps. Comments flooded in, with one fan expressing, “if beauty was ever personified…it would be you.” Another admirer wrote, “the beautiful lady,” while someone commented, “bahutsundar” (very beautiful).

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon is set to feature in upcoming projects like ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. Her timeless charm and continued success make her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.







