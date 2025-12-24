Ravi Babu takes a dark turn with action thriller ‘Razor’

Filmmaker Ravi Babu is once again pushing creative boundaries with his upcoming project Razor, a radically different venture that marks a sharp departure from his recent humour-driven film Enuguthondam Ghatikachalam. Known for experimenting with unconventional themes, Ravi Babu this time dives deep into the grim world of crime and violence, presenting an intense action thriller with a darker and more brutal tone.

Adding weight to the project, Razor is being presented by veteran producer Suresh Babu under the prestigious Suresh Productions banner. The collaboration further raises expectations, as the duo reunites for yet another distinctive cinematic outing.

Ravi Babu not only helms the film but also essays the lead role, stepping into a fierce and ruthless character that aligns with the film’s gritty narrative. This marks one of his most intense on-screen avatars to date, showcasing a significant transformation both as a director and performer.

The recently released title glimpse has already caught attention for its raw and aggressive visual style. The clip offers a glimpse into a violent underworld, with Ravi Babu’s character seen confronting criminals in an unforgiving and relentless manner. The tone suggests a hard-hitting narrative driven by action and confrontation rather than satire or comedy.

With shooting nearing completion, Razor is shaping up to be one of Ravi Babu’s boldest experiments so far. The film is slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2026, and industry watchers are keen to see how this dark action thriller adds a new dimension to his diverse filmography.