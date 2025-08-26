Ravi Mohan launches production house; announces two exciting films

Tamil star Ravi Mohan, popularly known as Jayam Ravi, has officially stepped into film production with the launch of his own banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. The grand event saw the presence of prominent names from the industry, including Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Shraddha Srinath, and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

At the launch, Ravi revealed details of his banner’s debut project titled Bro Code. The film will star Ravi himself alongside SJ Suryah in pivotal roles, while director Karthik Yogi—known for his quirky storytelling—will helm the project. With this combination, fans can expect a stylish entertainer that blends mass appeal with fresh treatment.

In addition to this, Ravi surprised audiences by announcing his directorial debut. Under his own banner, he will direct An Ordinary Man, with comedy star Yogi Babu in the lead role. The project is expected to showcase a unique narrative that highlights Ravi’s vision as a filmmaker.

Speaking at the event, the actor expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career. “With Ravi Mohan Studios, I want to back meaningful as well as entertaining stories while also exploring my creativity behind the camera,” he said.

With two projects—Bro Code and An Ordinary Man—already in the pipeline, Ravi Mohan is all set to expand his horizons as an actor, producer, and now director, signaling an ambitious new phase in his cinematic journey.