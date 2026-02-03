Ravi Teja cheers team ‘Sumathi Sathakam’

Produced under the Vision Movie Makers banner by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati and directed by M.M. Naidu, ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ is a wholesome family entertainer gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on February 6. The film stars Amardeep Chowdary and Sayli Chaudhary in the lead roles. Renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers will release the film across the Telugu states.

The first look, teaser, songs, and promotional content of ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ have already received an encouraging response from audiences. Amardeep Chowdary’s energetic dance moves in the songs have been widely appreciated, while Subhash Anand’s music adds strong emotional and entertainment value to the film.

As part of the promotions, the film’s team conducted an extensive tour across the Rayalaseema region, receiving an overwhelming response. The trailer launch event held at a college in Tirupati turned out to be a grand success, with students enthusiastically responding to the film’s hook steps and youthful content.

Popular actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who is widely known as Amardeep Chowdary’s inspiration, watched the teaser, trailer, and other promotional content and shared his appreciation. He said,

“I have watched the teaser, trailer, and content of Amardeep’s film ‘Sumathi Sathakam’. I really liked it. I wish the film great success and hope Amardeep has a bright future ahead.”

During the college promotions, the film’s catchy hook steps strongly connected with students, and both the teaser and trailer received a positive response from the youth across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The title ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ has also created strong recall among audiences.

Adding to its highlights, ‘Sumathi Sathakam’ received a U/A certificate with zero cuts, which is considered rare. The Censor Board members appreciated the film, stating that it is a feel-good entertainer that audiences will enjoy after a long time.

The film will be released in the Telugu states by Mythri Movie Makers, while overseas distribution in North America will be handled by Vibrant Cinemas, with releases in Dallas managed by Ravi Kollipara and Jai Pakala.