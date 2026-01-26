Ravi Teja unveils trance-filled ‘Irumudi’ look

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has teamed up with director Shiva Nirvana for his 77th film, #RT77, creating strong buzz thanks to the fresh and exciting combination. The film is being produced by the leading pan-India banner Mythri Movie Makers. Marking Ravi Teja’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title and its striking first-look poster today.

Titled ‘Irumudi’, the name carries deep spiritual significance, symbolizing a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. The striking first look presents Ravi Teja in a powerful spiritual avatar, draped in traditional Ayyappa mala attire. He is seen in an ecstatic mood during a celebratory procession filled with devotees and rich cultural detailing, creating a trance-like atmosphere.

Adding emotional resonance, Ravi Teja is seen carrying a young girl in his arms, hinting at a warm father–daughter bond. His radiant smile and charismatic presence instantly grab attention.

Expressing his excitement, Ravi Teja wrote,

“Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. 🙏🏻 Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial 🤗 Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa 🖤”

Director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a powerful script that blends devotional depth, emotional weight, and mass appeal in equal measure. At its core lies a strong father–daughter relationship, offering Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything seen before. Besides playing a first-of-its-kind role, the actor also undergoes a significant transformation.

The film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, ‘Irumudi’ boasts a strong technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography, Sahi Suresh leading production design, and Prawin Pudi overseeing editing. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as the script coordinator.

The shoot of ‘Irumudi’ is currently progressing at a brisk pace.