Ravi Teja's 'Eagle' Continues to Soar with Latest Box Office Collections

Ravi Tejas Eagle Continues to Soar with Latest Box Office Collections
Ravi Teja's "Eagle" Crosses Rs. 50 Crore Milestone in Box Office Collections


As Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja dives into his upcoming project "Mr. Bachchan," under the direction of the talented Harish Shankar, the triumph of his recent release, "Eagle," continues to soar at the box office.




Entering its second week, "Eagle" proudly crosses the coveted Rs. 50 crore milestone, grossing an impressive Rs. 51.4 crores. The film's success prompts celebrations as it secures its position in the prestigious Rs. 50 crores club.

Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar shine alongside Ravi Teja in this cinematic endeavor helmed by director Karthik Ghattamaneni. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, the movie boasts a captivating soundtrack crafted by Devzand.

