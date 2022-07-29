Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty OTT Release date and Streaming Platform FIxed

Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty hit the theatres across the globe today. Rama Rao On Duty premieres was held in the USA and other foreign countries. Sarath Mandava directs the film. Tollywood's ace actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in full form and is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. After the hit of the Khiladi movie, he signed a few other movies too, and is now busy wrapping them. The latest Update is that Raviteja's film Ramarao on duty has locked in its OTT platform. The film will be released on Sonyliv After 4 weeks of its release.

The latest news is that a video of Ravi Teja from his upcoming movie "Rama Rao On Duty" has been making the rounds on the internet. In the short video, it is seen that the protagonist, Ravi Teja, warns the evil guys who have wreaked havoc by taking land. The leaked clip has angered the producers. According to reports, the clip is from the movie's intermission, where the maharaja will be shown admonishing the bad guys. The scene's use of burning furniture to prevent evil guys from entering a building is another fascinating aspect. When the movie debuts on July 28, Ravi Teja looks fierce in the setup, and it appears we are in for a treat. Previously, the same leaks happened to some big heroes like Pawan Kalyan. Half of the video of his blockbuster flick Attarantiki Daaredi had also become a victim