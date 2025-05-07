REAL-LIFE HEROISM: Film stars applaud Indian army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

As India awoke today, a wave of pride surged across the nation with the news of the Indian Army and Air Force launching a daring overnight strike on terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dozens of terror bases were reportedly destroyed and many militants neutralised in what is being dubbed "Operation Sindoor". The powerful response comes in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the families of the victims have expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the swift action.

The operation has triggered a massive outpouring of support online. From common citizens to top celebrities, the nation is united in backing the armed forces. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the mission has garnered resounding applause. Several prominent Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, and Allu Arjun took to social media to laud the armed forces, expressing admiration and patriotism. The list of supporters continues to grow by the hour.

The Pahalgam tragedy struck a particularly emotional chord within the film industry. Known for its scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings, the region has recently hosted shoots for major films like Hi Nanna, Kushi, and the upcoming Mr. Bachchan. What was once a cinematic haven turned into the site of a horrific attack, leaving both artists and audiences shaken.

Historically, films like Border, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Ground Zero have turned real-life military missions into cinematic blockbusters. With the emotional and nationalistic resonance of Operation Sindoor, industry insiders speculate it may soon inspire a powerful film narrative as well.

But for now, Indians are watching what they usually witness on-screen—only this time, it's real-life bravery by the armed forces that has stirred the nation like no film ever could.