Rebel Star Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan Film Locked

Prabhas and director Siddharth Anand are joining forces for a highly-anticipated film. The project was first proposed by production company Mythri Movie Makers two years ago but has now been greenlit. The success of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" gave the production company confidence in Siddharth's ability to handle big-budget films. The film will star both Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan and is set to be the most expensive in Indian cinema history. Siddharth will start working on the script after completing production on his next film, "Fighter," with Hrithik. The trio of Prabhas, Anand, and Roshan is expected to generate major buzz and possibly break box-office records. The film is slated to launch in 2024.