‘Record Break’ is a commercial film with a blend of sentiment, emotion, action

As the highly anticipated Pan India film "Record Break" gears up for its worldwide release on March 8th, lead actor Nihir Kapoor engaged with the media, offering insights into the movie and sharing his experiences during a press interaction.

Reflecting on the genesis of the project, Kapoor revealed that the director, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, approached him after witnessing his performance in the film "Gangster Ganga Raju." Impressed by Kapoor's acting prowess, Rao pitched a captivating story tailored for the actor. Kapoor expressed his excitement about the script, emphasizing that the compelling characterization was a key factor in his decision to take on the project.

Delving into his role, Kapoor provided a glimpse into the film's narrative, detailing the journey of two orphans who grow up in the forest, learning wrestling and eventually competing internationally in WWE. He highlighted the distinctiveness of the movie, categorizing it as a commercial film with a blend of sentiment, emotion, and action.

When asked about comparisons to previous wrestling-themed films like "Dangal," Kapoor clarified that while it falls into the commercial genre, "Record Break" offers a unique storyline that distinguishes it from its predecessors.

Addressing the film's global release, Kapoor emphasized the relevance of the concept to the present generation. The movie showcases wrestling competitions and the transformation from local matches to WWE, providing a broader perspective on the sport. Kapoor expressed pride in the film's Indian identity and announced its release in eight languages worldwide to reach a diverse audience.

Commenting on director Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao's return after a hiatus, Kapoor praised Rao's passion for storytelling, emphasizing the director's commitment to projects with social relevance. Kapoor pointed out that the film, with its patriotic theme, stands out as a testament to Rao's dedication to meaningful cinema.

When asked about his mother, Jayasudha's reaction to the trailer, Kapoor shared her positive response and anticipation for her feedback after watching the entire film. He expressed gratitude for his mother's encouragement and her acknowledgment of the film's unique concept.

Looking ahead, Kapoor affirmed his commitment to continuing his acting career, promising more films in the future. He also hinted at his aspirations for direction, revealing that he has written scripts and is exploring opportunities in both OTT and feature films. While acknowledging a desire for direction, Kapoor emphasized that the timing for such a venture is yet to be determined.







